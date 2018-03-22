The Latest: Judge may bar president from leaving Peru

The Latest on political turmoil in Peru (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Court officials say a judge will consider a request to bar President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from leaving the country if congress accepts the embattled leader’s resignation.

Congress is expected to debate Thursday whether to accept Kuczynski’s offer to step down or proceed with planned impeachment proceedings over his ties to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Authorities did not address whether the request would be considered if the conservative leader is impeached.

Kuczynski would lose his presidential immunity after exiting the post regardless, making him more vulnerable to prosecution.

Opposition lawmakers accuse the president of failing to disclose $782,000 in payments from Odebrecht to his private consulting firm over a decade ago when he was serving as a government minister.

Kuczynski has denied any wrongdoing.

10:30 a.m.

Peru’s congress is gearing up to consider whether or not to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s resignation following the release of several videos appearing to show allies offering state contracts in exchange for a vote against his pending impeachment.

Leaders of the powerful, opposition-controlled congress will begin debating late Thursday afternoon.

Some factions are already vowing to reject Kuczynski’s resignation and proceed with a scheduled impeachment vote instead.

Such a move would not be unprecedented. Congress rejected former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori’s resignation in 2000 following a turbulent decade in power marred by grave human rights violations. Legislators then proceeded to impeach him instead.

The latest upheaval marks one of the worst political crises in Peru’s recent history and is another fallout from the regionwide Odebrecht corruption scandal.