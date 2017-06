The Latest on the investigation of the discovery of child’s remains in Illinois after a woman told police in Las Vegas that her husband killed their then-6-year-old daughter in 2013 and forced her into prostitution in Las Vegas (all times local): 12:25 p.m. Prostitution-related charges have been filed in Las Vegas against a man jailed after his wife reported that he killed their then-6-year-old daughter in 2013 and hid the body in Illinois.