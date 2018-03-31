The Latest: Italy summons French envoy over border agents

The Latest on the spat between Italy and France over French border guards’ actions at an Italian train station (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The Italian foreign ministry says it has summoned the French ambassador for consultations after French border patrol agents allegedly entered and used an Italian train station facility to perform a drug test on a Nigerian migrant.

A foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the consultations were ongoing, said the ambassador was summoned Saturday afternoon.

The humanitarian group Rainbow4Africa, which helps migrants at the Bardonecchia crossing west of Turin, accused the five armed French border agents of intimidating its doctor, cultural mediators and lawyers inside the facility on Friday night.

Bardonecchia Mayor Francesco Avato said the French had no right to enter the facility, which he said the city operates with Rainbow4Africa as a “neutral” space to try to persuade migrants not to make the dangerous Alpine crossing into France.

— By Nicole Winfield in Rome.

3:15 p.m.

Italian officials have denounced French border agents for allegedly entering a northern Italian train station facility to force a Nigerian migrant to give a urine sample for a drug test.

The humanitarian group Rainbow4Africa, which helps migrants at the Bardonecchia crossing west of Turin, accused the five armed French border agents of entering the train station facility and intimidating its doctor, cultural mediators and lawyers on Friday night.

Bardonecchia Mayor Francesco Avato said Saturday that the French had no right to enter the facility, which he said the city operates with Rainbow4Africa as a “neutral” space to try to persuade migrants not to make the dangerous Alpine crossing into France.

A volunteer who witnessed the incident told Sky TG24 that the Nigerian had Italian identity papers, a valid Paris-Naples train ticket and that his urine test was negative.

Former Premier Enrico Letta denounced the “raid” as the latest error committed by one of Italy’s partners in Europe’s migration crisis.