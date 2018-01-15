The Latest: Iraq raises death toll in Baghdad attack to 38

The Latest on the twin suicide bombings in Baghdad (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Iraqi officials have raised the death toll from a twin suicide bombing in a Baghdad market to 38.

Two police officers and four health officials say Monday’s early morning attack also wounded 105 other people. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.

Earlier reports by spokesmen from the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry had 26 killed and at least 16 dead.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has claimed many such attacks in the past. Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country’s security forces retook nearly all territory once held by IS.

—Sinan Salaheddin in Baghdad;

___

8:30 a.m.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman says a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad has killed at least 16 people.

Maj. Gen. Saad Maan says the rush-hour attack struck at the city’s Tayran Square on Monday morning.

He says it was carried out by two suicide bombers and that the explosions also wounded at least 65 people. The area around the square is usually crowded by laborers seeking work.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has claimed such attacks before.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country’s security forces retook nearly all territory once held by IS. Iraqi and U.S. officials have warned IS would continue with insurgent-style attacks.