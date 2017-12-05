The Latest: ICRC says 234 killed in clashes in Yemen’s Sanaa

The Latest on developments in the war in Yemen, following the killing of former president by the country’s Shiite rebels (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says that as many as 234 people have been killed in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in street fighting this month between the country’s Shiite rebels and the supporters of the slain former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The ICRC said on Tuesday that another 400 people have been wounded in the clashes, which first erupted last week as the alliance between the rebels and Saleh’s followers crumbled.

It’s not clear how many civilians are among the dead.

The casualty tolls provided by the ICRC are separate from those sustained in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition which is waging war on the rebels, known as Houthis. The ICRC didn’t provide a toll from the near-daily airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders said patients were evacuated from a hospital in the northern province of Hajja, which is under Houthi control, after it came under airstrikes on Sunday.

Steve Purbrick, MSF’s coordinator in Hajja, described the attack as a “deliberate disregard for medical facilities” that endangered the lives of patients and medical staff, and compromised “the care MSF can provide in the midst of intense fighting.”

___

9 a.m.

The killing of Yemen’s ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country’s Shiite rebels as their alliance crumbled has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos.

A video circulating online on Monday showed Saleh’s body with a gaping head wound dumped in a pickup truck by rebels — a grisly end recalling that of longtime strongman Saleh’s contemporary, Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi, in 2011.

Saleh’s slaying likely gives the rebels the upper hand in the days-long fighting for the country’s capital, Sanaa.

It also shatters hopes by Yemen’s Saudi-backed government that Saleh’s recent split with the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, would have weakened them and given the government and the Saudi coalition backing a chance for a turning point in the stalemated war that has brought humanitarian disaster.