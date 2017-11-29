The Latest: Honduras president gains edge in latest returns

The latest on the slow vote count in Honduras’ presidential election (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

New partial results in Honduras’ presidential election vote count say challenger Salvador Nasralla’s lead has been wiped out and incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez now has a razor-thin edge.

An initial five-point surprise lead for the challenger from the leftist Libre alliance has steadily dwindled since the first results were reported early Monday.

As of Wednesday evening, the electoral court says Hernandez has a marginal advantage of 42.21 percent to 42.11 percent for Nasralla. Nearly 83 percent of the vote has been tabulated.

Honduras’ electoral court has said it expects to complete a final count by Wednesday night.