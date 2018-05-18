The Latest: Germany to re-examine 18,000 asylum cases

The Latest on migrants in Europe (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Germany’s asylum authority says it will re-examine some 18,000 cases handled by one of its regional offices amid a scandal over the improper granting of asylum requests.

Jutta Cordt, the head of Germany’s Federal Office for Migration, said Friday that the office will review all cases since 2000 in which people were granted asylum by its branch in Bremen, the country’s smallest state.

In April, prosecutors said at least 1,200 asylum requests, mostly by members of Syria’s Yazidi minority, may have been wrongly approved between 2013 and 2016. The former head of the Bremen branch office is being investigated on suspicion of corruption.

Cordt says her authority so far has reviewed some 4,400 decisions by various branches and found that cases handled by Bremen were by far the most problematic.

___

12:20 p.m.

A convoy of buses with about 270 migrants, including children, has been stuck in central Bosnia, reflecting the chaotic situation in the war-scarred Balkan country as it struggles to cope with the influx.

Authorities were transporting migrants Friday from Sarajevo, the capital, toward a center for asylum-seekers near the southwestern town of Mostar, but the regional authorities there didn’t allow them in.

The buses then have returned into the Sarajevo district and remain blocked. Local media say there are 18 children among the migrants, who are frightened and confused.

Bosnia’s authorities earlier on Friday dismantled a migrant tent settlement in central Sarajevo to move them to the Mostar area. Interior Minister Dragan Mektic told N1 television that the convoy blockade there amounted to a “coup d’etat.”