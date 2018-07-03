The Latest: Gazette shooting suspect wrote “I told you so.”

The Latest on a shooting at a Maryland newspaper that killed five people (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A letter a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper sent the day of the shootings seeks to justify vengeance as an alternative to relief in the courts after losing his defamation lawsuit against Capital Gazette Communications.

Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder in the attack Thursday in Annapolis.

In the letter sent to the newspaper’s lawyer, Ramos wrote: “If this is how the Maryland Judiciary operates, the law now means nothing.” He quoted a description of the purpose of a defamation suit, saying it was intended for a defamed person to “resort to the courts for relief instead of wreaking his own vengeance.” It also says, “‘That’ is how your judiciary operates, you were too cowardly to confront those lies, and this is your receipt.”

Ramos signed the letter under the statement: “I told you so,” and then wrote that he was on the way to the newspaper “with the objective of killing every person present.”

___

11:04 p.m.

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

Attendees at the “celebration of life” on Monday said they would remember Hiaasen for how he lived, rather than the way he died senselessly at the hands of a gunman. They sought solace with laughter and funny memories, but sobs occasionally punctuated the ceremony.

Hiaasen had just celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Maria, whose birthday was on the day of the newsroom attack. His widow said Rob was her best friend and a loving, generous partner. “I’m going to try and hold him here,” she said, clasping her hands to her heart.