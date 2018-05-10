The Latest: Flammable gas moved from plant near oozing lava

The Latest on a Hawaii volcano eruption (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Workers are moving flammable gas from a geothermal plant that’s near a Hawaii community where lava has oozed out of cracks in the ground.

Hawaii County officials say pentene gas is being moved from Puna Geothermal Venture to an offsite industrial park away from the neighborhoods where lava fissures have emerged.

Scientists say activity from the most recent lava fissure that opened up has paused but dangerous fumes continue to be released.

County officials say as of Thursday 15 fissures have emerged. Some two dozen homes have burned.

There is also concern that Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

Scientists say the explosive eruption could occur even as the volcano continues to splatter and ooze lava out of its eastern flank into a residential area.

Two subdivisions were evacuated last week after lava oozed out of the fissures.

___

12 a.m.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater. That kind of explosive eruption was last displayed by the volcano nearly a century ago.

This eruption could occur even the volcano continues to splatter and ooze lava out of its eastern flank into a residential area.

Scientists said Wednesday the risks of an explosive summit eruption will rise in coming weeks as magma drains down the flank of the volcano.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says a geothermal energy plant near the lava outbreak would remove its storage of a flammable gas called pentane by the end of the day Thursday.

He says it would be “very hazardous” if a volcanic vent were to open under the facility where the fuel is stored.