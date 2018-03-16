The Latest: Ex-Guam archbishop appealing sex abuse verdict

The Latest on the Vatican convicting suspended Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron of some charges in a sex abuse trial (all times local):

10 p.m.

The suspended Guam archbishop convicted of some charges in a sex abuse trial says he’s appealing the verdict and looks forward to proving his innocence.

The Vatican on Friday removed Archbishop Anthony Apuron from office and ordered him not to return to the Pacific island, a U.S. territory where nearly everyone is Catholic. The Vatican didn’t say exactly what Apuron has been convicted of.

Apuron says in a statement he’s relieved the tribunal dismissed the majority of accusations against him.

Pope Francis named a temporary administrator for Guam in 2016 after Apuron was accused by former altar boys of sexually abusing them when he was a priest. Dozens of cases involving other priests on the island have since come to light. The archdiocese is facing more than $115 million in civil lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by priests.