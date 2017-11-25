The Latest: Egypt says warplanes strike militant vehicles

The Latest on developments in Egypt (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Egypt’s military says warplanes have struck several vehicles used in the attack on a northern Sinai mosque that killed 235 people, destroying and killing all passengers.

The military’s Saturday statement said the vehicles were hit in the vicinity of the previous day’s attack on a mosque in the Sinai town of Bir al-Abd, the deadliest by Islamic extremists in Egypt’s modern history.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the extremist Islamic State group has in the past vowed to rid Sinai, and Egypt, of Sufis. A local IS affiliate is spearheading the insurgency in Sinai, where government forces have battled militants for years.

The mosque was frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam that’s viewed by extremists as heretic.

___

7:15 a.m.

Militants assaulted a crowded mosque in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula during prayers in the deadliest-ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt.

They blasted helpless worshippers Friday with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades and blocked their escape routes. At least 235 people were killed before the assailants got away.

The attack in the troubled northern part of the Sinai targeted a mosque frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam.

Islamic militants, including the local affiliate of the Islamic State group, consider Sufis heretics because of their less literal interpretations of the faith.

The startling bloodshed in the town of Bir al-Abd also wounded at least 109, according to the state news agency. It offered the latest sign that the Egyptian government has failed to deter an IS-led insurgency.