The Latest: Egypt presidential hopeful arrives in Cairo

8 p.m.

Cairo airport officials say an Egyptian presidential hopeful living in the United Arab Emirates has arrived in Egypt from Abu Dhabi.

They say former government minister and air forces commander Ahmed Shafiq landed in Cairo on Saturday amid tightened security. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

It wasn’t immediately clear where he would be taken afterward.

Shafiq briefly served as head of the government after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted in a 2011 uprising. He announced last week from the UAE that he would run in Egypt’s 2018 presidential election.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is widely expected to run for a second term but has yet to announce it.

4:40 p.m.

The lawyer for an Egyptian presidential hopeful living in the United Arab Emirates says he has been arrested at his home and will be deported to Egypt.

Dina Adly, who represents Ahmed Shafiq, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday. She said all lines of communication with him have been cut.

There was no immediate comment from Emirati authorities.

Shafiq, a former government minister and air force commander, announced last week he plans to run for president in 2018. He ran in Egypt’s first free elections in 2012 and lost to Islamist Mohammed Morsi before fleeing the country.

A rights lawyer, Khaled Ali, has also announced he will run in 2018 but has alleged harassment by the authorities.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has yet to officially declare his candidacy.