The Latest: Custer park fire grows dramatically overnight

The Latest on a wildfire at Custer State Park in South Dakota’s Black Hills (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire that started in western South Dakota’s Custer State Park has grown dramatically overnight.

They say the fire grew from about 6 square miles (16 square kilometers) on Tuesday to about 55 square miles (142 square kilometers) on Wednesday and is 7 percent contained.

They say no homes or park buildings have been destroyed and an effort to protect the popular State Game Lodge by burning downed trees and grass between it and the wildfire succeeded.

Custer County Emergency Management director Mike Carter said earlier Wednesday that residents of about 200 homes east of the park had been evacuated or warned to evacuate.

Officials say the towns of Fairburn and Buffalo Gap are still being evacuated.

The fire began Monday. Its cause is under investigation.

___

7:35 a.m.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of a growing wildfire in South Dakota, pushing the fire beyond the borders of the Custer State Park and prompting new evacuations.

Custer County Emergency Management director Mike Carter said Wednesday that residents of about 200 homes east of the park have been evacuated or warned to evacuate.

The park remains closed as firefighters battle the fire that has consumed more than 6.25 square miles (16.2 square kilometers) and was 7 percent contained late Tuesday. Carter says aerial surveys Wednesday will give officials an idea of how much it has grown.

A small number of people were evacuated from Legion Lake Lodge, the former Star Academy East Campus and Blue Bell Lodge Tuesday.

The fire began Monday. Its cause is under investigation.