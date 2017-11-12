The Latest: Challenger in Slovenian vote urges high turnout

The Latest on Slovenia’s presidential runoff on Sunday (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

The challenger in Slovenia’s presidential election runoff says he is confident that he could win the vote against President Borut Pahor, a veteran politician seeking re-election.

Marjan Sarec said upon voting Sunday that “I wouldn’t have run for the position if I hadn’t thought I could be elected.” Sarec has urged voters to produce a high turnout.

The 39-year-old is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik who has mounted an unexpected challenge to Pahor. The incumbent had a strong lead after the first round of voting on Oct. 22, but Sarec has managed to narrow the gap.

A former satirical comedian, Sarec gave up acting to enter politics in 2010. He is serving his second term as mayor.

___

8 a.m.

Voters in Slovenia are casting ballots in a presidential runoff, with President Borut Pahor’s bid for re-election facing a tough challenge from an ex-comedian who’s now the mayor of a northern town.

Pahor, a veteran politician known for his frequent use of social media, led by a large margin after the first round of voting on Oct. 22. But his runoff opponent, Marjan Sarec, has since narrowed the gap and the latest polls predict a close race Sunday.

The president in Slovenia holds no executive powers but they propose a prime minister and their opinion on important issues holds weight.

Slovenia, a country of 2 million people in Central Europe, is known for its Alpine mountains and lakes and its love of nature. It is the birthplace of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.