The Latest: Biological father questions kidnapping of girl

The Latest on the search for a missing North Carolina girl (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

The biological father of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl who disappeared from her home says he doesn’t think his daughter was kidnapped.

Alex Woods told WCTI-TV in New Bern in an interview Tuesday he didn’t know Mariah Kay Woods was missing until an Amber Alert was issued Monday.

Kristy Woods, the girl’s mother, told authorities she last saw Mariah about 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her at their home near Jacksonville. Woods said she called authorities around 6 a.m. Monday when she noticed Mariah was missing.

Alex Woods says he can’t believe someone could walk into the house and grab a 3-year-old out of her bed without her crying out or screaming. He says two adults and two other children were in the house and someone should have heard something.

The FBI joined the search Tuesday.

___

7:30 a.m.

Authorities have stepped up the search for a North Carolina girl who disappeared from her home.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told news outlets that investigators need a break in their search for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing from her home about 6 a.m. Monday.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Mariah.

Kristy Woods told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah about 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the child about midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed. Once they realized she was missing, the couple said they called authorities.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.