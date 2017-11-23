The Latest: Argentine sub-search sound might be of explosion

The Latest on Argentina’s search for a submarine missing with 44 crewmembers aboard (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Argentina says a sound detected in the search for a missing submarine with 44 crew members aboard is consistent with a non-nuclear explosion.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Thursday that the relatives of the crew have been informed and that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the ARA San Juan.

Ships and planes have returned to a search area to check on the noise that experts say could provide a clue to the vessel’s location.

U.S. and specialist agencies say the “hydro-acoustic anomaly” was produced just hours after the navy lost contact with the submarine on Nov. 15.

Experts worry that if the ARA San Juan is intact but submerged, its crew might have only enough oxygen to last seven to 10 days.