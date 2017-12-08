The Latest: Al-Qaida urges attacks on US after Trump move

The Latest on the fallout of the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The militant al-Qaida network is urging followers world over to target vital interests of the United States, its allies and Israel in response to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A statement posted on al-Qaida’s media arm as-Sahab in both Arabic and English on Friday rallied for holy war or jihad and described America as a modern-era “pharaoh” oppressing Muslims.

The statement says “the surest and quickest way to confront the aggression of the pharaoh of our age — America — is jihad in Allah’s name by targeting the vital interests of the United States and its Zionist and Crusader (Christian) allies everywhere.”

Branches of the global terror network, including the North Africa branch known as Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and also al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, issued similar statements.

___

10:10 a.m.

Palestinians are expected to protest en masse across the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip following the Trump administration’s recognition this week of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israeli police have deployed reinforcements in and around Jerusalem’s Old City ahead of Friday prayers, though Israel hasn’t imposed age restrictions on Muslim worshippers to access Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, the city’s most sacred Islamic site — a measure common during flare-ups of tensions.

Demonstrations in solidarity are also expected across the Middle East and many Muslim nations. In Malaysia, more than 1,000 Muslims have protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem departed from decades of U.S. policy and upended longstanding international assurances that the fate of the city would be determined in negotiations.