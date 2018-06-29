The Latest: Abandoned campfire sparked Utah wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Latest on a series of wildfires burning throughout Utah:



12:10 p.m.



Federal fire officials say an abandoned campfire sparked a wildland blaze in southwest Utah that has burned more than 11 square miles of national forest.



Firefighters were making progress Friday on than a half-dozen wildfires in Utah in hot, windy conditions.



The southern half and northeast corner of the state remains under a red flag warning but no evacuations have been ordered at any of the fires and no injuries have been reported.



The Great Basin fire coordination center said Friday an abandoned campfire started the West Valley Fire on Wednesday in the Dixie National Forest about 10 miles north of St. George.



About 200 firefighters continued to battle that blaze, which had zero containment



The Rough Canyon fire on the Utah-Idaho line has burned more than 5 square miles and is estimated to be 15 percent contained.



___



9 a.m.



Authorities have reopened a state highway in southwest Utah that had been closed due to threats from one of a half-dozen wildfires burning across the state.



Bureau of Land Management officials said Friday firefighters made good progress overnight on the Black Mountain Fire, which is now moving east of the small town of Minersville and State Highway 130.



No evacuations have been ordered. But the fire that has burned nearly 8 square miles still has zero containment, and authorities say they expect more critical weather conditions Friday in high temperatures and gusty winds.



A car fire triggered the blaze Thursday afternoon along the highway north of Cedar City.



No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.