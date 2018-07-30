The Latest: 2 arrested, suspected of looting evacuated homes

The Latest on fires in California (all times local):

11 p.m.

Authorities have arrested two people on suspicion of looting homes that had been evacuated due to an explosive wildfire.

The Sacramento Bee reports that 25-year-old Jade Ball and 19-year-old Jack Fannin, of Redding, were found with what police said was evidence tying them to several burglaries.

The so-called Carr Fire prompted mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of people in Redding, a city hundreds of miles north of San Francisco. It has destroyed over 650 houses.

Authorities say a homeowner who stayed behind flagged down an officer after he noticed evidence that people had been in his house.

Officers found a nearby home with evidence of a broken-in door and discovered electronic items stacked by the front door. Police say they do not believe the homeowners placed the items like that before evacuating.

___

10:45 p.m.

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

Crews stretched to their limits across the state are fighting flames that have claimed the lives of two firefighters and six civilians.

Residents of the waterfront town Lakeport fled Sunday after a major flare-up of two fires that combined across Mendocino and Lake counties destroyed at least four homes. Lakeport, home to about 5,000, is around 120 miles north of San Francisco.

To the northeast, a massive fire near Redding slowed for the first time since days of explosive growth.

Meanwhile officials said a second firefighter died fighting a huge blaze to the south near Yosemite National Park.