The Latest: 1 of 6 missing in Greece floods found alive

The Latest on the deadly floods in Greece (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Greece’s fire brigade says one of the six people reported missing in flash flooding which has killed at least 14 has been found alive.

Rescue crews were searching Thursday for those missing in the Mandra area on the western outskirts of Athens. The area was the hardest hit by Wednesday’s flooding, which turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris that carried away cars, tossing them into buildings.

Storms continue to lash the Greek capital, with the heavy rainfall shutting down some major avenues in Athens.

The fire department said one missing man had been found alive. It didn’t immediately provide further details. The search continued for the other five.

The government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

___

11:30 a.m.

Greece’s fire department says rescue crews are searching for six people reported missing in the western Athens area following major flash flooding that left at least 14 people dead.

The search and rescue operation Thursday was being conducted in the Mandra area on the western outskirts of the Greek capital, where the previous day’s flooding following a severe storm that turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris and saw cars slam into buildings.

Schools in the area remained closed for a second day, while the Athens municipality shut down another 20 schools located near streams and creeks as the capital was lashed with more bad weather.