The Latest: 1 body found after explosion during standoff

The Latest on an explosion during a standoff in Connecituct (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Authorities say that a body has been found in a Connecticut building after an explosion during a standoff with police that left nine officers injured.

Trooper Kelly Grant said that the remains of one unidentified person was found in a building at the home in North Haven Thursday morning.

North Haven officials say the blast happened at a barn behind a home Wednesday night while police were negotiating with a man after his wife called police to report domestic violence.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There are five officers injured from East Haven, three from North Haven and one from Branford.

Firefighters were continuing to work on the fire.

A fiery explosion at a barricade scene in Connecticut has injured up to eight police officers.

North Haven officials say the blast happened at a barn behind a home Wednesday night while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

North Haven police have not said whether the suspect is in custody, describing it as “an active, ongoing scene.”

Town officials say the wife escaped before the explosion.

Residents near the home said on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the blast and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.