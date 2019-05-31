'The Five' talk Sen. Elizabeth Warren's cringeworthy interview

The co-hosts of “The Five” gritted their teeth and cringed uncomfortably Friday afternoon while watching 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren address her alleged Native American ancestry on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“You’re kinda like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne tha God told Sen. Warren, D-Mass., Friday morning during the interview. “Rachel Dolezal, a white woman pretending to be black.”

“That is what I learned from my family,” Warren responded.

“That was awkward,” co-host Jesse Watters said after playing a clip of the interview, rubbing his eyes.

“Painful,” co-host Martha MacCallum said before reading additional transcript of the interview.

Warren has been critized for her claim that she had Native American ancestry and has been accused of using it to benefit her career in academia. The president mockingly refers to her as “Pocahontas.”

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne’s interviewing skills were praised by the co-hosts and Warren’s performance was universally panned.

“He is like a laser beam,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said. “He listened to her spiel, her patronizing spiel on all of these redistributionist policies and he just king waited and waited and then he just one by one kicked back the most common sense questions. That made it painful because it was so on the level and persistent.”

MacCallum, host of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” compared Warren and President Trump, saying that even though he is criticized for not being honest, supporters see him as authentic. Warren’s interview did not come across in the same manner.

“This kind of stuff just smacks of that totally uncomfortable feeling when you feel like someone is trying to be, like, part of a protected class,” MacCallum said.

Co-host Juan Williams noted that while the interview did not come across well for Warren it would have little impact on her support.

“To the politics of it, it doesn’t matter. I don’t think that anybody who is going to vote for Elizabeth Warren will say … I won’t now vote for Elizabeth Warren,” Williams said.