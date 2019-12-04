The death of Sidney, Nebraska: How a hedge fund destroyed 'a good American town'

Major Republican donor Paul Singer has very few fans in this town that went 80 percent for Donald Trump in 2016.

“I hope Paul Singer is proud of what he did,” Tim O’Connell, a local lumberyard owner, told Tucker Carlson Tonight. “I don’t know how he sleeps at night.”

O’Connell and many other residents are still suffering from the loss of sporting goods retailer Cabela’s from the town of 6,300. Cabela’s kept its headquarters in Sidney until it merged in 2016 with Bass Pro Shops. The town’s mayor, Roger Galloway, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that this cost Sidney 2,000 jobs.

The merger took place one year after Singer’s Elliot Management bought an 11 percent stake in Cabela’s and encouraged the company’s board to sell. Singer has earned the title of the “world’s most feared investor” and became a billionaire through tactics described as “vulture capitalism.”

After Bass Pro Shops announced the purchase of Cabela’s, its stock price surged. Singer’s hedge fund cashed out within a week of the sale’s announcement. He bought the stock for $38 a share and sold it at $63 per share. His hedge fund initially made at least $90 million.

“They got in there to get the business sold and the business was sold, so they took it and ran,” Damien Park, managing partner at consulting firm Hedge Fund Solutions, told the Omaha World-Herald in October 2016. “They made a fortune, so they’re happy.”

The residents of Sidney, however, were left without the town’s major employer.

One former employee, speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution from Singer, said, “I cried the second I got the phone call. I couldn’t help it. I bawled.”

The town’s mayor noted that “Cabela’s was the keystone employer in town. Everything, not everything, but most things revolved around that.”

O’Connell, the lumberyard owner, told us that Singer “ruined Sidney.”

“It was a good American town, a good solid USA town and [he] just destroyed it.”

Before the merger, O’Connell’s lumberyard did great business, but just one new home has been built in Sidney over the past two years.

“We were going to build a new housing subdivision to meet housing needs,” City official Melissa Norgard told Tucker Carlson Tonight. “… Instead, we are working our tails off to try to figure out a way to survive.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight found the proposed subdivision. It’s full of empty lots. The houses were never built.

Local residents told Tucker Carlson Tonight that it’s hard for them to leave the town now, as housing values have collapsed.

Despite all of this, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has never commented on what happened to Sidney. Tucker Carlson Tonight reached out to his office to see if the senator has ever remarked on the Cabela’s merger and received no response. No comments are available online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sasse, like many other Republicans, is a recipient of Singer’s cash. The hedge fund owner gave the maximum donation to Sasse’s 2014 campaign.

In 2016, Singer was the second biggest donor to Republicans.

Tucker Carlson Tonight reached out to Elliott Management for comment. They did not respond.

Fox News’ Kyle Rothenberg contributed to this report.