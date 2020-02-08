Thai soldier kills multiple people during shooting rampage at busy shopping center: reports

At least 16 people are dead and several more injured after a Thai soldier opened fire Saturday in a popular city just north of Bangkok, reports say.

Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma was identified by Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich as the shooter responsible for the deaths of several people including one military official at the Suatham Phithak military camp where the shooting rampage was said to begin at.

Law enforcement officials with the knowledge of the incident told The Associated Press that Thomma initially shot and killed another soldier and woman in addition to wounding a third person, apparently over a land dispute.

The Bangkok Post identified the victims as Col. Anantharot Krasae, and a 63-year-old female.

It is believed that Thomma then took a gun from the camp and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat Mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, just 160 miles northeast of Bangkok, where he entered the shopping center at around 3:30 p.m. and again opened fire.

Security footage from inside the mall appeared to show the suspect armed with an assault rifle.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll reached 16 as of 10 p.m. Police had earlier said that more than 10 people had been killed.

It was unclear how many people were wounded. The authorities put nearby hospitals on alert and asked for blood donations. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

It was also not clear whether the gunman had taken hostages inside the mall or how many people might still be inside.

The man believed to be the gunman posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements including “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post he wrote, “I have stopped already.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets.

