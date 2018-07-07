Thai soccer rescue efforts might need to happen sooner than expected, experts warn

With the clock ticking, rising waters threatening and the world raptly looking on, rescue workers are trying to settle on a strategy to rescue the young Thai soccer players who’ve been trapped in a cave for two weeks — and they could take action over the next few days.

The team of 12 boys, ranging 11 to 16 years of age, have been stranded alongside their 25-year-old coach in northern Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave since June 23 – when they went exploring after a practice game. The team was without food for more than a week until rescuers discovered them alive — and stuck underground.

Now, with heavy monsoon rains expected imminently – and threatening to make the already-complicated rescue effort even more treacherous – Thai officials said Saturday they might need to move even more quickly to save the team.

A new development: 13 fully staffed medical teams – one for each young soccer player and the coach – are now standing ready outside the cave at any given time, Reuters reported on Saturday. Each medical team has an ambulance and a helicopter ready for use, just in case.

“I confirm that we are at war with water and time from the first day up to today,” Chiang Rai Acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said, according to The Associated Press.

Then he continued with a fact that most people following the Thai drama likely know all too well: “Finding the boys doesn’t mean we’ve finished our mission. It is only a small battle we’ve won, but the war has not ended. The war ends when we win all three battles – the battles to search, rescue and send them home.”

He said authorities are waiting for two big groups of volunteer foreign divers to arrive this weekend, after which they will be ready to act quickly to bring the team members out when the conditions are right.

Initially, rescue officials said an option for the team would be just to wait out the rainy season, with needed supplies being brought in as needed – as diving could prove to be too dangerous. As if to punctuate the peril, a former Thai navy diver died while taking part in rescue efforts, running out of oxygen.

Additionally, with Thailand’s rainy season potentially lasting to the fall, that plan could take months, complicated by rising water levels.

Another concern that has emerged is that oxygen levels inside the cave could get dangerously low. On Friday, officials said the levels had fallen to about 15 percent; normal levels should be around 21 percent, according to The Guardian.

Taking all this into account, Thai officials now say they might need to act very soon – meaning within the next few days. If weather forecasts are correct, access to the cave could soon close again due to flooding. Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave have repeatedly been foiled by heavy downpours.

Even with lower water levels, rescue efforts are bound to be tricky, officials have warned. The diver’s death has been a grim illustration of the risks.

Oxygen tanks have been brought to where the team is, but rescuers have not been able to run a hose to them that would pump oxygen.

Indeed, the doomed diver, Saman Kunan, 38, was returning from the chamber where the boys are trapped when he ran out of oxygen, passed out and died.

Rescue officials have said bringing the team out in an underwater diving mission is especially risky, given the lack of nutrients the boys have had to endure, and the lack of diver training. The flooded passages contain twists and turns.

The coach and the young players have been able to send out handwritten letters to their parents, telling them not to worry and expressing what they’d like to eat when they’re rescued.

“Nick loves Mum and Dad and siblings. If I can get out, Mum and Dad please bring me mookatha to eat,” one child said, referring to Thai barbecue, according to the BBC.

Another child said: “Don’t worry, we are all strong. Teacher, don’t give us lots of homework!”

The coach, Ekkapol Chantawong, apologized to the parents in his letter, saying, “I promise I will take care of the kids as best I can,” the BBC reported.

With the world watching and worrying, tech billionaire Elon Musk has sent a team of engineers to Thailand to see if they can help in the rescue effort. Musk’s Boring Company digs tunnels for advanced transport systems and has advanced ground-penetrating radar.

