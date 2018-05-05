Thai protesters vow to march for election this year

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand say they will march on the country’s seat of power later this month to demand that an election be held this year.

The planned date — May 22 — will be the fourth anniversary of the bloodless coup that overthrew the elected government and brought the current military junta to power.

Thai junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has repeatedly promised to hold a general election but each time has pushed the date back, citing different reasons, leading to rising frustration. He most recently promised to have an election by next February.

The activists’ decision to march on Government House was announced Saturday during a rally on the campus of a Bangkok university in front of a small gathering of protesters.