Thai police seize 390 pounds of crystal meth from Japan-bound treadmills

Anti-narcotics officers in Thailand on Tuesday seized nearly 390 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside treadmills that had been bound for Japan.

Authorities were tipped off after their counterparts in Australia told them they had busted a similar case with drugs hidden inside exercise equipment from Thailand, Police Maj. Gen. Yingyot Thepchamnong told Reuters.

“So we followed up in the belief there must be other cases,” he said.

Officers at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport discovered 80 pounds of crystal meth hidden inside the metal frames of the treadmills, Yingyot said.

A police raid on the warehouse from which the treadmills were shipped yielded another 310 pounds of meth in the frames of 10 more of the machines, Reuters reported.

One person was arrested, but more are suspected of involvement, Yingyot said.

Statistics cited by Reuters show that drug seizures in Thailand – located along a major drug trafficking route – have increased tenfold in the past two years.

An investigation is ongoing.