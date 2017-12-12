Text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in 2016 referred to then-candidate Donald Trump as a “loathsome human” and “an idiot,” Fox News can reveal.

More than 10,000 texts between Strzok and Page were being reviewed by the Justice Department after Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe after it was revealed that some of them contained anti-Trump content.

The bulk of the messages obtained by Fox News were sent on March 4 of last year, as Trump held a sizable lead in the GOP primary race.

“God, Trump is a loathsome human,” Page texted Strzok on that date.

“Yet he many[sic] win,” Strzok responded. “Good for Hillary.”

Later the same day, Strzok texted Page, “Omg [Trump’s] an idiot.”

“He’s awful,” Page answered.

“America will get what the voting public deserves,” said Strzok, to which Page responded. “That’s what I’m afraid of.”

Strzok, who was an FBI counterintelligence agent, was reassigned to the FBI’s human resources division after the discovery of the exchanges with Page, with whom he was having an affair. Page was briefly on Mueller’s team, but since has returned to the FBI.

So far, the messages disclosed to Fox News were sent during the 2016 campaign and contain multiple discussions about various candidates. Among them are Democratic candidate Martin O’Malley, whom Strzok called “a freak show.”