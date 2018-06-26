Texas woman arrested after attempting to strangle mother with kitchen knife, police say

A 23-year-old Texas woman was arrested this week after she used a kitchen knife in an attempt to strangle her mother, the Lufkin Police Department said.

Officials with the Lufkin Police Department were called to the scene after Emily Collier pressed a kitchen knife to her mother’s throat, according to a daily incident report.

An argument over child visitation reportedly sparked the altercation.

“When her mother got away and locked herself in a different room, Collier stabbed the door and attempted to break it down. She left after breaking the knife off in the door,” the report claimed.

Collier allegedly resisted arrest when authorities served an arrest warrant at her mother’s home the following day.

Collier, who has been arrested on at least three separate occasions, according to Angelina County Judicial records, has been charged with aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon.

Authorities are investigating.