Texas townhouse under construction collapses killing 1, injuring 5 others

One person was killed and five others were injured Monday after a townhouse under construction collapsed in West Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told The Dallas Morning News that six people were inside the building when it collapsed at around 4 p.m. Fox 4 News reported that strong storms were moving through the area at the time of the collapse, though the precise cause remained under investigation.

The Morning News reported that the five injured victims had been taken to area hospitals, but their conditions were unclear.

Officials said between 20 and 30 workers were in the area at the time of the collapse.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

