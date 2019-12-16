Texas State University student sues Pi Kappa Phi fraternity over beating that left him with brain injury

A Texas State University student is suing a fraternity for more than $1 million, claiming he was seriously injured two months ago when members of the frat chased him down the street and beat him.

Senior Nikolas Panagiotopoulous says he was targeted by frat brothers from Pi Kappa Phi in the mistaken belief that he was a member of a rival fraternity, according to reports. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Travis County.

A cellphone video captured the incident, KVUE-TV reported.

PARENTS OFFERING $10G REWARD AFTER SON’S MYSTERIOUS DEATH FOLLOWING ILLEGAL CORNELL FRAT PARTY

“Nik tries to run away,” his attorney Jay Harvey told the station. “This mob of these fraternity guys chase after him and continue to wail away on him, leaving him unconscious on the side of the street.”

The lawsuit says Panagiotopoulos suffered a fractured skull and a brain injury that left him unable to complete all his fall semester coursework.

OHIO UNIVERSITY STUDENT’S DEATH LEAVES 9 INDICTED FOR HAZING, INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, DRUGS

Harvey said two of the assailants were arrested for assault.

The university told the station that after becoming aware of the incident, the fraternity was suspended.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

The station reported contacting the national chapter of Pi Kappa Phi and being told that it was the fraternity’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.