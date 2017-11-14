Texas State suspends Greek Life after fraternity pledge dies

Texas State University has suspended its Greek Life after a fraternity pledge died early Monday afternoon. (Google Earth)

Texas State University has suspended its Greek Life after a fraternity pledge died early Monday afternoon.

Matthew Ellis, a pledge with fraternity Phi Kappa Psi, was found unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. at an off-campus apartment, according to KPRC. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

University President Denise Tauth said in a news release that she has suspended both fraternities and sororities at the school, and are banned from holding new-member events, social functions and a number of other events “until a thorough review of the Greek Affairs system in completed.”

Authorities investigating Ellis’s death reportedly believe alcohol may have played a role. The toxicology results are expected to be completed in 6-8 weeks.

The San Marcos Police Department said Tuesday in a press conference that it’s too early to determine if Ellis’s death was from hazing.

Texas State’s suspension comes a week after Florida State University also suspended their Greek Life. Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge, freshman Andrew Coffey, was found unresponsive at a party and later died.

Pennsylvania State and Louisiana State also recently suspended fraternities and sororities.