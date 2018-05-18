Texas school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis wore 'Born to Kill' shirt, posted about guns, reports say

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been identified as the suspected shooter who killed at least nine people with a barrage of bullets at a Texas high school on Friday, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Pagourtzis, 17, was a student at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. He played football for the school’s junior varsity team and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church, The Associated Press reported.

The Santa Fe Police Department confirmed explosive devices were also found at the campus of the high school and “surrounding areas adjacent to the school.” Witnesses said a gunman opened fire during a first period art class.

Law enforcement officials said the suspected shooter was taken into custody and another suspect, another student, was detained for further questioning.

Students said the alleged gunman was wearing a shirt with the words “Born to Kill” on it as well as a trench coat and army boots, KIAH-TV reported. Students told the news station the suspect could have been bullied.

Pagourtzis recently posted a photo of a shirt with the phrase “Born to Kill” on social media, KHOU-TV reported. The caption, according to the news station, read, “We all die sometime.” He also posted photos of guns, knives and a coat with Nazi insignias, according to KHOU.

