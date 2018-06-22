Texas police officer helps deliver baby girl in credit union parking lot

A Texas police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he stepped up to help deliver a baby girl in a credit union parking lot.

Officer Jason Carty was on duty at the AMOCO Federal Credit Union’s Bay Colony Branch in League City waiting for employees to leave at closing time at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Suddenly a car pulled into the parking lot and a man jumped out speaking little English but frantically trying to get Carty’s attention.

He guided the officer to the passenger front door of his car where a woman was sitting, and when he pulled a blanket off, Carty saw that a baby was crowning and realized he was going to have to jump into action.

“It was my first delivery. I mean, I have three sons, but I didn’t deliver them,” Carty joked. “All too often I am a consequence of people’s poor decisions. That was not the case on this day. I was blessed to be there when those folks needed help and to bring a new life into this world.

He added: “It is certainly one of the highlights of my career and one that I will look back on and be proud of. I was able to help bring a new life into this world; there are just no words to describe that.”

When branch manager Debbie Castaneda realized what was happening, she grabbed FCU employee Maria Sanchez to act as a translator.

“I walked outside so excited to help the new mom,” Sanchez said. “She listened to all of the directions we were giving her. I was really surprised how calm she was; she was a natural. Not to mention the baby was so cute.”

Shortly after Carty helped deliver the baby, the family was transported to a nearby hospital, and the officer visited them the next morning to make sure they were ok.

The baby girl, the couple’s fourth daughter, has been named Camila, but AMOCO has nicknamed her “Baby AMOCO” and gifted her an AMOCO onesie and flowers.