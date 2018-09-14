Texas police officer arrested for alleged child sexual assault: report

A police officer in Texas was arrested this week on charges of child sexual assault, according to a local report.

Laurance Martinez, an officer with the Uvalde Police Department, was arrested Thursday by Texas Rangers, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

The 23-year-old’s arrest comes after the Uvalde Police Department launched an investigation into Martinez after receiving a tip from a local school district, the newspaper reported. It also said the alleged victim is 15.

After looking into to the tip, officials with the police department “determined that there was enough evidence to arrest Martinez,” the publication reported.

His employment with the police department was terminated upon his arrest.

Prior to his arrest, the Uvalde Leader-News reported he had been with the police department since 2014.