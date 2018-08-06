Texas police launch search for missing police officer

A Texas police officer was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home, and authorities are asking the public for help in the search.

Baytown police officer John Stewart Beasley, 46, has been missing since 3:30 p.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from his home in Cove, Chambers County Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne said.

Several law enforcement agencies have assisted Baytown police, including K-9 teams from League City and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to FOX26 Houston.

Beasley is described as 5-9, 220 lbs. He has green eyes and buzzed blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, khaki cargo pants and black hiking shoes. He has a teal blue tribal tattoo on his right shoulder.

Police said there were no indications of foul play surrounding his disappearance.