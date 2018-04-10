Texas police hunt for Snapchat shooter seen firing gun from car

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man seen in a Snapchat video shooting a semi-automatic gun out of a car in Northwest Houston.

In the video, the suspect is seen firing the weapon from the backseat of a moving vehicle.

He’s also seen holding a red plastic cup and smoking.

The video was posted by user “DabDaddyDono” with the caption “Gang gang who want smoke?”

Authorities aren’t sure exactly when the shooting happened, but have determined it occurred in the area of 20700 Hempstead Highway and Huffmeister Road.

They believe it occurred either the last week of March or first week of April.

Last year, there were multiple arrests after videos posted on Snapchat showed people shooting guns.

In September, a couple was arrested after a Snapchat video showed them firing guns while driving in the Memorial area.

Read more from Fox 26 Houston.