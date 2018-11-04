Texas newlywed couple killed in helicopter crash less than 2 hours after getting married

A newlywed couple died in a helicopter crash late Saturday in Texas — shortly after their wedding ceremony.

Will Byler, of Bellville, and Bailee Ackerman, of Orangefield, were killed “as they flew off in the family helicopter” as they left their “fairy tale wedding,” a family friend wrote in a Facebook post. The pilot also reportedly died.

The wedding took place at a family ranch, the groom’s grandfather, William Byler, told KTRK. The crash unfolded about an hour and a half later, the station reported.

“Sadly they crashed into the side of a hill about a mile from the family ranch,” the post read. “The pilot, Jerry was also on board. There were no survivors!”

The crash was confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who tweeted on Sunday morning that investigators were looking into the crash of a Bell 206B helicopter in Uvalde, a city roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The two were students at Sam Houston State University, according to the student newspaper, which wrote about their deaths on Facebook.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding,” The Houstonian paper wrote.

Several agencies reportedly aided in rescue efforts following the crash, and the wreck was discovered Sunday morning.