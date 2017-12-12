Texas middle school teacher, 31, accused of sex with child in church group

Nicole Marie-Faires Andrews was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and student, records from the sheriff’s office said. (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

A teacher in Texas was arrested Tuesday following an alleged sexual relationship with a minor she reportedly met while volunteering at a church.

According to KXAN, Nicole Marie-Faires Andrews, a former middle school teacher, was accused by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office of engaging in an illicit sexual relationship with a minor she met at the Church at Canyon Creek.

Authorities reportedly began investigating the alleged tryst in October while Andrews, 31, was a volunteer youth administrator. A spokesman for the church could not be immediately reached for comment but KXAN reported that the group is sending an email to church members to brief them on the incident.

Andrews reportedly worked at Cedar Park Middle School until she resigned on Nov. 6. Authorities with the sheriff’s office said the minor was not a student at the school, Fox 7 reported. The school could not be immediately reached for comment.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office records showed that Andrews, of Cedar Park, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and student.