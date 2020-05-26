Texas man tried setting hotel clerk on fire, investigators say as video released

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A man in Texas tried setting a hotel clerk on fire during a robbery Sunday night, according to a report.

Officials said the suspect threatened the clerk and said he would torch the attendant and the Budget Host Inn on the north side of Fort Worth if his demands weren’t met.

A dramatic surveillance video shows the suspect spilling a liquid on the counter. Then he ignites the fluid, which straightaway bursts into flames.

Fort Worth Fire Department investigators hope the suspect, still on the loose, can be recognized from the video.

The suspect left the hotel in a white four-door car that cops think is a Honda Accord with a sunroof and rear spoiler, authorities said.

The clerk did get burned in the fire but is expected to make a full recovery.