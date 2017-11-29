Texas man gets 1,000 years in prison in sex abuse of young girls

Robert Benjamin Franks was convicted for the continuous sexual abuse of two young girls and sentenced to more than 1,000 years in prison on Monday. (Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

A Texas man has been sentenced to more than 1,000 years in prison after his conviction in the sexual abuse of two young girls.

Prosecutors said Robert Benjamin Franks, 39, of San Marcos, repeatedly abused the girls, ages 9 and 10, who were related to him, Austin’s FOX 7 reported.

Franks on Monday was slapped with two life sentences, as well as an additional 1,000 years, for continuous sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Authorities first learned of Franks’ behavior in 2016 after the 9-year-old told her father that Franks had been doing “disgusting things” to her, officials told the paper.

The 10-year-old initially denied any wrongdoing by Franks, but later claimed he had abused her for years, the paper reported.

Both girls testified in court, which Hays County criminal district attorney Wes Mau said sent a message to the jury and other offenders.

“It does send a message to not expect leniency if you commit these kinds of crimes,” Mau told FOX 7, adding that child abusers often get minimal sentencing.

“I hope it tells the offenders, ‘This is not a risk you want to take,’” he said.

Franks was also ordered to pay $93,000 in fines, the Express-News reported.