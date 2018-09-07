Texas man arrested after allegedly stealing $23 from elderly woman, putting her in chokehold

A man in Laredo, Texas was arrested Sunday after he put a 78-year-old woman in a chokehold and stole $23 from her, the Laredo Police Department said.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Juan Francisco Leyva, was arrested and charged Sunday with aggravated robbery, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

The woman, who has not been identified, claimed Leyva “grabbed her from behind” before stealing her coin purse, which contained $23, according to the newspaper.

After the woman told authorities about the incident, the man was located and arrested.

A spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Friday morning.