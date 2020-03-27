Texas man allegedly threatens Pelosi, Dems over coronavirus response: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A North Texas man has been accused of threatening the lives of Democrats– including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi-– for their stance on the coronavirus, a report said.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, of Wichita Falls, has been charged with one count of allegedly transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, Fox affiliate KJTL-TV reported. He was arrested Wednesday by the FBI.

Federal prosecutors said someone notified Wichita Falls police that Perry made threatening remarks on a Facebook account named “Gavinwbperry,” the report said.

Authorities said he posted a rambling message that encouraged people to kill Democrats. He allegedly called them “terrorists.”

Police said Perry admitted to owning the account, and said he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government, which he stated he believes to be “tyrannical,” KJTL reported.

“This defendant’s threats against the Speaker and law enforcement agents are wholly inexcusable, and we look forward to bringing him to justice,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said.

If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in federal prison, the station reported.