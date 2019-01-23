Texas man allegedly stabbed nephew’s dog because it killed his chicken: report

A Texas man on Saturday allegedly told police that he drove a steak knife through the shoulder of his nephew’s dog because it killed his chicken last year, according to reports.

Owen Jay Petitt, 45, is accused of pinning down his nephew’s dog and stabbing it in the shoulder. His 28-year-old nephew lives on the same property in the town of Leander, The Austin American-Statesman reported.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the paper said the nephew heard the dog barking around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and caught his uncle in the act. He reportedly yelled at his uncle to stop and yanked him off the canine. The dog limped away with the blade still in its shoulder but the nephew managed to pull the blade out before authorities arrived, the paper said.

FORMER JUDGE TELLS ALL ON ROBERT DURST TRIAL IN NEW DOC, CLAIMS HE’S A ‘PRIME SUSPECT’ FOR CAT BEHEADING

Pettit told responding deputies “he committed the act” in retaliation for the dog killing his chicken last year “and showed no remorse,” the affidavit said. Pettit was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals — a third-degree felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. He was in custody at the Travis County jail but has since bonded out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deputies managed to obtain the knife – which was matted with dog hair – as evidence, The Dallas Morning News reported. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said the dog was given stitches and is in stable condition.

Leander is about a 30-minute drive north of Austin.