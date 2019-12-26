Texas man, 26, arrested after viral video shows him firing semi-automatic out window of moving car, police say

A Texas man was arrested Monday after video of him appearing to fire a gun out the window of a moving vehicle days earlier went viral on social media.

Jonathan Jay Oneal, 26, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities after a video, taken on Friday, appeared to show him firing several rounds from a semi-automatic gun out the window of a moving car, El Paso Police Department said in a press release.

ISRAELI NATIONAL, 26, ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO CASH $1M CHECK FROM HUSBAND, 77, OF JUST FOUR MONTHS: REPORT

WARNING: Violent images

Oneal turned himself in after investigators gave the public stern instructions to identify the man seen in a video shared to Instagram.

“If you are the person in the video, or person taking the video, the smart thing to do now: 1. Walk into any police station unarmed and speak to investigators. 2. Make it a lesson learned and move forward from there,” the tweet read.

The shooting incident took place at around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Patriot Freeway South near Spur 601, police said. No was injured as a result of the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oneal is being held on a $50,000 bond and his case is being handled by the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit.