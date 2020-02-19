Texas man, 24, drove for beer with 'mangled' corpse, body parts after allegedly striking pedestrian: report

A 24-year-old Texas man accused of driving to a beer garden with a fatally injured pedestrian and some of his body parts in the passenger seat of his car — after he allegedly struck the victim “at a high speed” Saturday — has been arrested, reports said Tuesday.

Paul Joseph Garcia is accused of striking the pedestrian in a 2014 white Ford Focus, sending the body through the car’s windshield. Garcia then allegedly drove another half-mile with the deceased victim in the passenger seat, Austin’s KXAN-TV reported.

Witnesses said Garcia, who was barefoot, walked “calmly” from the car into the South Austin Beer Garden “in a manner that caught the attention of the other patrons,” an arrest affidavit quoted by the Austin American-Statesman said.

He was not served alcohol at the beer garden and officers detained him for further investigation, the report said.

He was arrested on “driving while intoxicated” charges after police administered sobriety tests and discovered blood and body tissue on the interior of the vehicle, the newspaper reported.

The victim was pushing a shopping cart and when Garcia allegedly hit him. He suffered “extreme, traumatic head injuries,” Austin’s KVUE-TV reported.

“The cart hit the mailboxes with a force that was able to bend a two-inch thick galvanized, steel post,” according to KXAN.

Garcia was lodged into Travis County Correctional Complex and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, among other traffic charges, according to inmate records.

He was being held on a combined $110,000 bond, the newspaper reported.