Texas hotel offers free lodging to hospital workers on coronavirus frontlines

A downtown Dallas hotel is offering free lodging to medical professionals “on the frontlines” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Statler extended the offer to staffers at local hospitals, setting aside two floors of guest rooms.

“Centurion American Development Group wants to alleviate some of the stress and show appreciation for the sacrifices they make every day for the health of our citizens,” the hotel said Saturday.

Centurion American’s Sean Terry came up with the offer after providing a room to a Dallas nurse who was sleeping on her balcony rather than risk exposing her family to coronavirus, NBC 5 Dallas reports.

“I am very blessed to be in a position that allows me to help many people,” said Terry, who is also the mayor of Celina. “I am proud to work with Centurion American and our partners to help those medical heroes on the frontline to get much-needed rest while preserving the safety of their families.”

The hotel was working with Dallas-area hospitals, including Baylor Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Children’s Medical Center and Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Each health care worker who stays at the hotel will also receive a meal voucher for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Texas reported 6,872 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday morning. Dallas itself has seen at least 1,105 cases.