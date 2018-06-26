Texas hospital blast, collapse reported amid construction expansion

Emergency crews were responding to a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, Tuesday following reports of an explosion and a partial building collapse.

The explosion took place at a construction site of Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, according to KWTX. Firefighters responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Firefighters, KCEN reported, are actively working on an active fire at the scene.

Reports of a partial building collapse circulated online but the extent of the damage wasn’t immediately clear.

The incident reportedly took place in an area of the hospital that remains under construction for expansion, the news station reported.

