Texas high school teacher on administrative leave after recording student fight

A Texas high school teacher has reportedly been placed on administrative leave after allegedly recording a fight between two students instead of intervening.

Cody Cunningham, a spokesman for McKinney Independent School District, confirmed to WFAA that a fight seen in the video did in fact take place at McKinney High School on Wednesday and that the teacher involved has been place on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

In the video, recorded on Snapchat and shared by thousands via Twitter, the unidentified teacher can reportedly be seen laughing while recording two students fighting inside a classroom.

“McKinney ISD cannot discuss personnel matters in detail, but has taken swift and appropriate action in accordance with district policies,” Cunningham told the news outlet.

He added that it is district policy to “make every attempt to stop, or at a minimum de-escalate, any altercation between students,” WFAA reported.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in McKinney ISD.”