Texas high school shooting suspect in custody, several injuries reported

Several people were injured after reports of an active shooter at a Texas high school Friday morning, school officials confirmed. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Police officers responded to Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT after reports that a shooter opened fire inside. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

“Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location,” the school district said in a statement.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson said units responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses say a gunman opened fire inside an art class during first period. A student in the class told KTRK she witnessed at least one girl being shot.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,'” the student told the news station.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report. Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field while officers inspected their backpacks. At least three life-flight helicopters landed at the school.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was also on the scene. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Friday that he arrived at the school to assist officers with the Galveston County Sheriff Office.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to report.